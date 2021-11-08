BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
A YOUTH group in Wargrave has begun meeting again.
The Tuesday Group gathers at St Mary’s Church centre weekly at 7.15pm.
Sessions start with a meal followed by an activity to do with an aspect of the Bible. It is suitable for children in school years 8 to 13.
For more information, email richard.m.s.eves@gmail.com
08 November 2021
