Monday, 08 November 2021

Youth group

A YOUTH group in Wargrave has begun meeting again.

The Tuesday Group gathers at St Mary’s Church centre weekly at 7.15pm.

Sessions start with a meal followed by an activity to do with an aspect of the Bible. It is suitable for children in school years 8 to 13.

For more information, email richard.m.s.eves@gmail.com

