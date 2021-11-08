Painting of view through hedge chosen for Christmas card

THE Wargrave Heritage Trust is once again selling a special Christmas card to raise money.

The trust has been producing a seasonal card for 17 years.

This year’s features a Dutch barn on Highfield Lane, which was painted by villager Shelagh Casebourne, who was a finalist in the Sky Landscape Artist of the Year competition.

Mrs Casebourne said: “The card usually features an image by a local artist and I was honoured to be asked to paint something for this year’s card.

“The trust gave me a photograph of St Mary’s Church tower in snow as a possible reference.

“I ended up painting two oils for them to choose from — the one of the church and another of a view through a hedge with a distant view of the old Dutch barns on Highfield Farm in Wargrave, which they chose.

“This view is one I’ve painted a few times in different seasons as I love the way the gap in the hedge frames the fields beyond and I walk past it most days.

“Early last year, we had a cold snap with a couple of days of fast-melting snow, so I was out and about around the village straight away to take some photos.

“When I was asked about an image for the card, I thought of this view.”

Packs of 10 cards cost £4.50 and are available from the A&I Stores in Victoria Road and from Wendy Smith, of

2 Langhams Way, Wargrave.

All proceeds will go to the trust, which is responsible for preserving historic buildings in the village.

For more information, call 0118 940 2920.