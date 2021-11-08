Monday, 08 November 2021

Drivers grant

A VOLUNTEER driver scheme for the elderly has received three grants totalling £1,600.

The Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Centre has been given £1,000 by Wokingham Borough Council and £300 each by Wargrave and Charvil parish councils.

The charity, which is located at the Lady Elizabeth Day Centre in Twyford, has 252 members, of which 57 are from Wargrave. 

The centre was delayed in submitting grant applications due to the pandemic.

