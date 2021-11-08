Good sleep

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
A LIBRARIAN from Wargrave who took part in a sponsored sleep-out helped to raise £1,370.
Ros Fernley joined colleagues for the event outside Woodley library as part of World Homelessness Day last month.
The proceeds have been donated to Reading homlessness charity Launchpad.
08 November 2021
