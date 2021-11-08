Monday, 08 November 2021

Post box requested

A REQUEST has been made for a new post box in Wargrave.

The village lost its only priority box recently when the one outside the old Victoria News in Victoria Road was sealed up.

The shop closed in August 2019 but owners Chris and Fiona Keast kept the box open for two years. Now the property has been sold.

Wargrave Parish Council has asked Royal Mail if it will consider installing a new one near Elizabeth Court, also in Victoria Road.

There are three other boxes in the village but none is designated for priority collection. Two are at either end of Victoria Road and the third is in Purfield Drive.

