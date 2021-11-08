Beacon idea

Monday, 08 November 2021

BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee next year.

Local councils are being asked to get involved in the celebrations on June 2. More than 1,500 beacons across the country are expected to be lit.

Wargrave Parish Council will consider suitable locations and chairman Dick Bush suggested the recreation ground and Mill Green.

It will also consider what type of beacon would be most appropriate — there are free-standing ones fuelled by bottles of gas and a beacon brazier with a metal shield.

