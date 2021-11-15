Wreath night

A CHRISTMAS wreath-making workshop will take place at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Thursday, December 9 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The demonstration will be led by Sheila Williams, a flower arranger for the church. There will be gospel music and a talk focusing on the meaning of the Christmas season.

Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes a glass of wine and a mince pie. Spaces are limited and priority will be given to those who bring guests.

For more information, email lucinda_ross@hotmail.com