Wreath night

Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
Monday, 15 November 2021
A CHRISTMAS wreath-making workshop will take place at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Thursday, December 9 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
The demonstration will be led by Sheila Williams, a flower arranger for the church. There will be gospel music and a talk focusing on the meaning of the Christmas season.
Tickets cost £25 per person, which includes a glass of wine and a mince pie. Spaces are limited and priority will be given to those who bring guests.
For more information, email lucinda_ross@hotmail.com
15 November 2021
More News:
Women celebrate 100th and 101st birthdays at home
TWO women at a care home celebrated their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say