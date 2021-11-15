Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nativity plea

HELPERS are wanted to take part in the family nativity service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Christmas Eve (3pm).

You will need to be available for a costume fitting in the church centre on December 19 and rehearsals on December 20 and 22.

If you are interested, email camillacook@btconnect.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33