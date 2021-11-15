Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Craft fair

A CRAFT fair and flea market will be held at the Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden nursery, near Wargrave, on Sunday, November 28, from 10am to 3.30pm. Admission is £1 per adult.

To have a stall, call 0118 934 4911.

This will be the last fair of the year.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33