Monday, 15 November 2021

Slow-worms move request

A REQUEST has been made to rehome slow-worms at the Mumbery Hill nature reserve in Wargrave.

Developer McCarthy & Stone has asked Wargrave Parish Council if it can relocate between 40 and 60 of the invertebrates from one of its sites.

A similar translocation of about 30 slow-worms was completed in 2016 but it is not known how successful this has been.

