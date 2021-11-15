Leaf clearance

A LEAF collection will be held in the churchyard at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Saturday, December 4.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the lych gate at 9am and to bring a rake and wear good footwear.

They will be divided into groups for the work, which will also cover Mill Green.

Neil Wilson, of Highfield Farm, Wargrave, will bring staff from his company, Beechwood Tree Care.