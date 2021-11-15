Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leaf clearance

A LEAF collection will be held in the churchyard at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on Saturday, December 4.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the lych gate at 9am and to bring a rake and wear good footwear.

They will be divided into groups for the work, which will also cover Mill Green.

Neil Wilson, of Highfield Farm, Wargrave, will bring staff from his company, Beechwood Tree Care.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33