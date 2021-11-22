Scouts to deliver cards again

WARGRAVE Scouts are once again providing a Christmas card postal service within the village.

Collection boxes will be at the Daisy Love café in High Street and Lloyds Pharmacy and the A&I store in Victoria Road from Wednesday, December 1 to Wednesday, December 22.

Deliveries will be made over the weekends of December 11 and 12 and 18 and 19. After the final collection on December 22, there will be a special midweek delivery by the village beavers group.

Organiser Lesley Hucker said: “Please support the scout group in this fund-raiser and community service but please restrict your cards to within the village and put the full address and postcode on your cards.”

Meanwhile, residents and businesses are being encouraged to take part in Wargrave’s Advent Windows initiative.

Last year, there were more than 40 participants with different variations on the Christmas theme.

Organiser Patricia Vella said: “An advent window does not need to be in a window, it can be a display in your garden instead.

“The only request is that it is related to Christmas in some way and, if possible, it is lit up. This can be as simple as a light on in a room that the window is in, so it can easily be viewed after dark or by garden lights.”

To take part, call Ms Vella on 07710 875338 or email patricia_vella@hotmail.com