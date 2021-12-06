Party for disabled girl, three

A STREET party will be held on Sunday in Wargrave to raise money for specialist treatment for a little girl with cerebral palsy.

Isla Pearce, three, suffered a hypoxic incident at birth and had to be resuscitated before spending the first five weeks of her life in intensive care.

She has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects all her motor skills and she is not yet able to sit, crawl, roll, or walk unaided.

Her ability to speak and swallow are also affected so her weight gain is very slow. She had a special feeding tube inserted into her stomach last year to help her grow.

The Christmas Extravaganza event will take place in The Copse, where Isla lives with her parents, Richard and Debbie, from 2pm to 8pm.

Attractions will include a Christmas lights switch-on at 4pm, a craft fair and hog roast as well as children’s games.

Father Christmas will also visit between 3pm and 4pm.

Isla has weekly physiotherapy and other forms of intensive therapy and the family travel to America twice a year for three weeks at a time so she can receive treatment.

The family hope to raise £30,000 to pay for the treatment and have so far raised more than £13,048.