THE car park in School Lane, Wargrave, is free to use on the two Saturdays before Christmas.

The annual offer by Wokingham Borough Council is designed to encourage

shoppers.

The full list of free days is December 11, 18, 25, 26, 27 and 28 as well as January 1 and 3.

The offer also applies at the car park in Polehampton Close, Twyford.