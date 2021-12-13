Cafe shuts

THE Cwtch café at Willow Marina in Wargrave will cease trading next Sunday (December 19).

Gemma Naughton, a former detective from Wales, and her partner Lisa Anacora, who owns Val Wyatt Marine at the marina in Willow Lane, opened the business in 2019.

They say they are closing due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and the risk of floods.

However, they hope to find a new tenant to take over the space.

Anyone who is interested should call Val Wyatt at 0118 217 5475.