New play area cost goes up

Monday, 24 January 2022
NEW equipment for the recreation ground in Watlington will cost more than expected.
The parish council has agreed to spend an additional £1,536 on the equipment for the playground off Love Lane.
This will include a new roundabout and climbing walls and will cost a total of £18,536.
Contractor Playdale agreed to remove the current equipment, which is damaged, and replace it with new items at a discount.
