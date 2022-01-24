Monday, 24 January 2022

New play area cost goes up

NEW equipment for the recreation ground in Watlington will cost more than expected.

The parish council has agreed to spend an additional £1,536 on the equipment for the playground off Love Lane.

This will include a new roundabout and climbing walls and will cost a total of £18,536.

Contractor Playdale agreed to remove the current equipment, which is damaged, and replace it with new items at a discount.

