THE January meeting of Wargrave Local History Society was an illustrated presentation on Reading’s hospitals by Lionel Williams.

Lionel worked at the Royal Berkshire Hospital from 1964 to 2004 and is now a trustee of the Berkshire Medical Heritage Centre.

The first hospital in Reading was part of Reading Abbey, founded by Henry I in 1121.

It provided for the care of the monks rather than the local population, although may have catered for others at the time of the Black Death plague in 1348.

Although only the ruins of some of the walls of the abbey remain today, the building known as the

hospitium is now used as a children’s nursery.

Following the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII in 1537, there was no treatment available for the poor in England, except in London where St Bart’s and St Thomas’s Hospitals gave some provision for the poor, both also having begun in the 12th century as part of a priory.

By the early 18th century, it was felt that something should be done by those who could to help the less well-off in time of medical need.

One of these philanthropic benefactors was Thomas Guy, who founded a hospital for incurable patients from St Thomas’s.

In the local area, the first provision for the poorer members of the community was at the Reading Dispensary, which was established in 1802 to “administer advice and medicines to the industrious poor”.

Founded by three local doctors, it was funded by voluntary subscriptions. A wealthy person who donated 10 guineas was able to nominate up to three poor people for treatment.

It had premises in Chain Street (until the site was incorporated in the extensions to the Heelas store in the Seventies).

With improvements to medical provision generally in the early 20th century, the dispensary changed its name to the Reading Medical Society and changed its role to providing support for those needing medical care rather than treatment itself.

In 1836, Richard Benyon, who owned the Englefield Estate to the west of Reading, offered funds towards the establishment of a hospital for the area. He was so proud of his donation of £1,000 that he had a view of the new hospital included in the background when his portrait was painted.

Lord Sidmouth, the former prime minister Henry Addington and the son of a Reading physician, offered a four-acre site for a hospital to be created.

A competition to design the new hospital attracted 54 entries, the winning design being by Henry Briant, a local builder.

William IV and Queen Adelaide agreed to become patrons of the new hospital and so it became named the Royal Berkshire.

The foundation stone was due to be laid in May 1837 and a plaque exists to commemorate the official event but in fact it never actually happened.

The hospital was formally opened on May 27, 1839 with a frontage featuring ionic columns surmounted by a pediment bearing the coat of arms of William IV, who had died two years earlier.

Although the estimated cost when building started was £6,000, by the time the hospital opened the figure had risen to £9,000.

This was at the start of Queen Victoria’s reign and the era when Brunel’s Great Western Railway was being built across Berkshire.

Among the important matters to be discussed at the first meeting of the hospital’s governors was the salary for the matron (£30 per year).

The advertisement for the post declared that she was to be “free of the care of children or family”. The lady appointed, a Mrs Hogg, was not what one might expect now but more of a domestic superintendent.

It was expected that the matron and the house surgeon should take breakfast and dinner together each day, presumably so they could keep each other up to date on various aspects of the operation of the hospital.

The first patient recorded in the admissions book was George Earley, 15, one of several who had accidents while working to build the railway. He had to have an arm amputated at the shoulder and did survive the procedure.

GWR helped the hospital by making a donation of 100 guineas followed by a subscription of 10 guineas per year.

Of the 75 operations carried out in the hospital’s first five years only half were successful (anaesthetic wasn’t discovered until 1846).

The records show that the hospital spent more on ale than on drugs at that time — in part as the quality of the water was poor and the ale was the less alcoholic “small beer”.

One brewery, Dymore Brown & Co, later advertised that they were suppliers of pale ale to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Having surgery was still hazardous at that time and the best surgeons were those who completed a procedure in the fastest time.

The first surgeon was George May, who wrote a book about tragedies that occurred in the operating theatre.

One operation led to the death of not only the patient, but also the surgeon’s assistant and a visiting doctor who was observing the process.

Unless you were what we would now refer to as an accident and emergency case, you would need an admission ticket to be accepted as a patient.

These were distributed by benefactors, who could sponsor a number of patients in return for their donation. A number of the local clergy was among those who did this.

In the mid-19th century, the Poor Law inspectors noted that the parish workhouses were inconvenient.

To improve this, an

8.5-acre site was purchased in Oxford Road and the new Oxford Road Union Workhouse was built, opening on July 26, 1867.

It had an infirmary on site and in due course this became Battle Hospital (after the Abbot of Battle, who had had a church in Reading in medieval times), although it retained a block for vagrants, who were employed in the stone-crushing sheds on the site.

By the early 1880s, the buildings at the hospital site had been extended with a laundry and a chapel and library added. The library is now in the care of the Reading Pathological Society and has books from the early 17th century while the old laundry now houses the Berkshire Medical Heritage Centre’s museum.

By 1886, the Royal Berkshire was carrying out 186 operations a year but the mortality rate was still high despite antiseptics being available. For example, none of those who had a tracheotomy survived. Towards the end of the century, the facilities were expanded. A new operating theatre was opened in 1895 while in 1897 Huntley and Palmers gave £7,000 to endow a ward, which carried their name.

The following year, the hospital had a visit from the Prince of Wales.

In 1899 a Rontgen X-ray apparatus was installed. As the X-ray process had only been discovered in 1895, this was then state of the art.

At the end of the century, the hospital was still entirely dependent on voluntary subscriptions and donations for its funding so fetes and similar events were organised to raise money.

In 1906, the Liebenrood family sold their property at Prospect Park to the Borough of Reading.

The council decided that there was a need for an isolation hospital and this was built in the grounds. Its 40 beds provided for patients suffering from scarlet fever or diphtheria. By 1947 there were 104 beds. Relatives were not allowed to visit patients on the wards and could only speak to them through the windows.

In the Seventies, a nurses’ accommodation block was also built at Prospect Park.

Further extensions were made at the Royal Berkshire with a new wing opened by Lady Wantage in May 1912 and an ophthalmic theatre was also provided.

The First World War, however, put a great strain on the hospital provision in the town.

Battle Hospital became Reading No 1 Hospital and the Royal Berkshire became Reading Hospital No 6. The other four hospitals were created by taking over four local schools, so 3,500 children needed to be found space elsewhere.

Most of the medical teams were surgeons from the Royal Berkshire. A meningitis epidemic in 1915 put an added strain on bed space, so tents were put up on the lawns at the back. Fortunately, there were few deaths from the epidemic at the hospital.

In 1928 a large house alongside the hospital called Greenlands was acquired to provide wards for paying patients and these included probably the most famous of the Royal Berkshire’s patients, Douglas Bader. He had been flying from Woodley Airfield in December 1931 when he crashed.

Bader later said that if it had not been for the skills of surgeon Leonard Joyce he would not have survived.

It was at about this time that the Blagrave Hospital was built on a 5.5-acre site in Tilehurst. It was used to treat patients with tuberculosis, who often needed their beds moving on to the veranda for fresh air, and for patients convalescing from surgery. The land was later sold for housing and no trace of the hospital now survives.

Further buildings were added to the Royal Berkshire when Lord Nuffield donated £30,000. A new block was opened by Princess Alice in 1937 by which time more than 3,600 operations a year were being done.

The hospital would not be enlarged until the Sixties. Some facilities, though, were still fairly basic, for example, ventilating an operating theatre was done by opening the window. By 1947, when the local hospitals became part of the newly formed NHS, the Royal Berkshire had 413 beds and treated 6,648 in-patients and 28,445 outpatients in a year.

Additional facilities were created in the post-war era with some temporary hut-like buildings on the Redlands Road side of the site. These have only been taken down in the last year or so.

In the Sixties, land at Greenlands was used for a new eye block and the maternity block was added. The south block, nearer the Addington Road end of the extended site, followed.

There was a further phase of building work in the Eighties and Nineties and a new centre block in 1999-2002. Medical services were concentrated at the Royal Berkshire, so Battle Hospital was closed in 2005.

Lionel recalled a number of medical advances associated with the Royal Berkshire. One was the Halo, which was used to immobilise broken jaws and later for work on necks.

Another was the pioneering work done by Harold Hopkins, a Reading University physicist who specialised in optics and had developed the zoom lens. He went on to develop a rod lens and then fibre optics.

Internal examinations of organs such as the stomach had needed something like the “sword swallowing trick” and doctors were very lucky if they saw anything.

With fibre optics, a flexible gastroscope could be made, a camera attached to the open end and a detailed examination made. A similar system then led to the possibility of keyhole surgery.

Other notable medical developments have included a laryngeal mask, which is inserted into the throat to keep the airway clear.

It was invented by Dr Archie Brain in the Eighties, with much of the work being done in his garden shed, and has now been used successfully more than 300 million times worldwide.

The Copeland shoulder prosthesis was developed for use in reconstructive surgery at the joint between the upper arm and the shoulder.

The Berkshire Medical Heritage Centre was formed in 1998. It is currently closed due to pandemic restrictions but it is hoped to re-open it to the public in the late spring.

Peter Delaney