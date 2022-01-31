Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Preparing for the end

A SEMINAR about issues related to end of life will be held in Wargrave.

The event, called “Passing opportunities”, has been organised by the Wargrave Surgery.

The speakers will include Dr Mark Puddy, who will discuss palliative care, Andy Ferguson, a lay minister at St Mary’s Church, who will explain how to arrange a funeral service, and solicitor Hilary Buckle, who will discuss will writing and getting your affairs in order to avoid family disputes.

The seminar will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre on Monday, January 31 at 7.30pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33