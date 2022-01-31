Preparing for the end

A SEMINAR about issues related to end of life will be held in Wargrave.

The event, called “Passing opportunities”, has been organised by the Wargrave Surgery.

The speakers will include Dr Mark Puddy, who will discuss palliative care, Andy Ferguson, a lay minister at St Mary’s Church, who will explain how to arrange a funeral service, and solicitor Hilary Buckle, who will discuss will writing and getting your affairs in order to avoid family disputes.

The seminar will be held at the St Mary’s Church Centre on Monday, January 31 at 7.30pm.