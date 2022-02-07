Woman to wing walk for charity

A WOMAN from Wargrave is to take part in a sponsored wing walk for charity.

Demelza Blick, 40, is raising money for Tonic Music for Mental Health.

The wing walk will take place at the AeroSuperBatics base in Cirencester on July 5.

Mrs Blick, who lives in Wargrave Hill with her husband Robin, 46, and 16-month-old daughter Avon, will be on top of a Boeing-Stearman Biplane as it performs a series of tricks including fly-pasts, zoom climbs, steep dives and banks.

Tonic Music runs creative workshops and choirs for those who have previously been admitted to hospital for mental ill health.

It offers support for people returning to work in the music industry after an episode of being unwell.

Mrs Blick has worked in the music industry for 18 years as a freelance artist liaison officer for music festivals around London.

She said: “The music industry is not glamorous, as I have seen first-hand. Over the years many people have taken their lives when you wouldn’t expect it.

“I have lost friends due to depression. It was especially hard-hitting when Keith Flint of the Prodigy passed away in 2019.

“Music artists work really long hours and a lot of them suffer with performance anxiety. There’s a lot of alcohol and drug misuse and people are driven to neglect their mental health.

“During lockdown one of the last industries to receive support was entertainment.

“The work Tonic Music does is incredible. It supports artists and gives them the help they need.

“The charity recently ran a mental health first aider course, which I attended. Now I am able to recognise the signs of panic attacks, depression, addiction and other symptoms of a mental breakdown.

“I have the tools I need to make sure people get the help they need, not only the people I work with at the festivals but also in my day job. This inspired me to participate in the wing walk and raise money for the charity. With the training they have provided me, I am now able to help potentially save lives.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Demelza Blick