Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents

HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care home in Wargrave.

Penny Edgington runs a Facebook group of 250 people who make colourful blankets for those in need.

The group, which is called Blankets With Love Berkshire, was set up last year in response to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mrs Edgington delivered 34 blankets to The Mount in School Hill — one for each resident — and some extra shawls.

She said: “I set up a crocheting group with the intention of 10 or 20 people joining.

“To my surprise, I now have 250 members. We crochet and knit items for hospitals, refugees and residential and care homes.

“We make toys, hats, scarves, blankets and shawls for people who are struggling to keep warm.

“The lockdown was an incredibly difficult time for staff and residents at the home.

“This was a small way of letting people know they weren’t forgotten or alone.

“We hope that our blankets provide not only warmth and comfort.”

Louise Sprockett, deputy manager at The Mount, said: “Our residents are so excited about their new blankets.

“They are colourful, cosy and warm.”