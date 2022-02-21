Monday, 21 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Artificial wicket

Artificial wicket

AN artificial cricket wicket is to be installed at Kings Field in Wargrave.

The parish council has approved Wargrave Cricket Club’s plan for the 30m long wicket at eastern edge of the cricket square.

The club says it needs the wicket to help accommodate its growing membership.

With only a grass wicket in place currently, the club can only play two or three games a week, which prevents the girls’ and women’s teams from playing throughout the season.

The artificial grass wicket will be able to be used all year round and allow for more training.

It would only be used in daylight hours to prevent disturbing residents.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33