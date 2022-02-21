Artificial wicket

AN artificial cricket wicket is to be installed at Kings Field in Wargrave.

The parish council has approved Wargrave Cricket Club’s plan for the 30m long wicket at eastern edge of the cricket square.

The club says it needs the wicket to help accommodate its growing membership.

With only a grass wicket in place currently, the club can only play two or three games a week, which prevents the girls’ and women’s teams from playing throughout the season.

The artificial grass wicket will be able to be used all year round and allow for more training.

It would only be used in daylight hours to prevent disturbing residents.