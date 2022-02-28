Rowing champion runs 87 miles along the Ridgeway in less than 15 hours

A MAN from Wargrave ran the Ridgeway trail.

Henry Blois-Brooke set off from Avebury in Wiltshire at 6am to run the 87-mile trail, which finishes at Ivinghoe Beacon in Buckinghamshire.

The Ridgeway is known as Britain’s oldest road and follows the same route over high ground used since prehistoric times by travellers, herdsmen and soldiers.

It runs from Overton Hill to Streatley, then follows footpaths and parts of the ancient Icknield Way through the Chiltern Hills.

Mr Blois-Brooke, 22, completed the run in 14 hours and 45 minutes and was joined at different times by his girlfriend Sofia Turner, 24, as well as some of his friends.

Mr Blois-Brooke, who rowed for Shiplake College and Oxford Brookes University, said: “The first hour-and-a-half was in the dark, which made running very difficult as the path was uneven and slippery.

“I only had three checkpoints along the way and this meant running with my water and food between the checkpoints, making it more challenging.

“I got to 60 miles and was feeling really good, considering the distance. However, as the sun went down in the afternoon and my body temperature plummeted, I had to dig into my mental reserves to finish the run.

“It was the 3,900ft of elevation combined with the distance that put me in a very dark place.

“I can’t thank my friends and family enough for all the support they gave me throughout the day, especially at the checkpoints.

“When I got to the end I felt it was a massive achievement.”

Mr Blois-Brooke, who is a sales executive for a company selling outdoor equipment, now plans to take part in a multi-day ultra-marathon in the Jordanian desert in October.

In 2020, he raised more than £9,000 for the NHS by running seven marathons in as many days. He also completed the Coast to Coast run from Cumbria to North Yorkshire, covering 192 miles in six days and raising almost £3,000 for Help for Heroes and MyAware, which helps people with the degenerative muscular condition myasthenia.

In 2019, Mr Blois-Brooke was part of an Oxford Brookes eight that won the Temple Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta and was in the GB men’s eight that won gold at the under-23 world rowing championships in Florida. At last year’s Henley regatta, he won the Grand Challenge Cup as part of the Oxford Brookes eight.