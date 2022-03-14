Party deadline

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
RESIDENTS planning to hold a street party in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee are being urged to seek permission.
Applications for road closures must be sent to Wokingham Borough Council by May 15.
Cul-de-sacs and minor residential roads with simple diversion routes will be considered for a temporary traffic regulation order to close a street on any day between June 2 and 5.
For more information, email streetworks@
wokingham.gov.uk
