Party deadline

RESIDENTS planning to hold a street party in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee are being urged to seek permission.

Applications for road closures must be sent to Wokingham Borough Council by May 15.

Cul-de-sacs and minor residential roads with simple diversion routes will be considered for a temporary traffic regulation order to close a street on any day between June 2 and 5.

For more information, email streetworks@

wokingham.gov.uk