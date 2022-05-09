Monday, 09 May 2022

Jubilee lunch

CHILDREN’S entertainment, a band and a coffee and ice cream truck will be among the attractions at Wargrave’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.

The event, organised by St Mary’s Church, will take place on Mill Green from noon to 5pm.

Tables and chairs will be provided with guests bringing their own lunch and drinks.

