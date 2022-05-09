60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
CHILDREN’S entertainment, a band and a coffee and ice cream truck will be among the attractions at Wargrave’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.
The event, organised by St Mary’s Church, will take place on Mill Green from noon to 5pm.
Tables and chairs will be provided with guests bringing their own lunch and drinks.
09 May 2022
More News:
60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
POLL: Have your say