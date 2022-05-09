Race off again

60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
Monday, 09 May 2022
THE Wargrave 10km will not take place for the third year running.
It was hoped the race, organised by Wargrave Runners, would be held on Sunday, June 12.
But David Mosely, of Wargrave Runners, said: “Unfortunately, some last-minute organisational issues meant we had to cancel.
“We aim to hold it on June 11, 2023.”
09 May 2022
More News:
60 years of our WI branch ...and still going strong
THIS year our branch of the Women’s Institute ... [more]
POLL: Have your say