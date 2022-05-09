Monday, 09 May 2022

Race off again

THE Wargrave 10km will not take place for the third year running.

It was hoped the race, organised by Wargrave Runners, would be held on Sunday, June 12.

But David Mosely, of Wargrave Runners, said: “Unfortunately, some last-minute organisational issues meant we had to cancel.

“We aim to hold it on June 11, 2023.”

