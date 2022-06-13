1,100 people attend picnic on village green after search for tables and chairs

MORE than 1,100 people attended a jubilee lunch at Mill Green in Wargrave on Sunday.

Guests wearing Union flag sunglasses and inflatable crowns enjoyed sandwiches, scones and cakes they had brought themselves on long wooden tables outside St Mary’s Church.

Andy Ferguson, co-organiser of the event, said: “The team have really worked together to put on this wonderful event. It was really challenging as there were just so many people. I doubt there are any more tables and chairs to be found in all of Berkshire.

“It just shows the fantastic community spirit we have here in Wargrave. It also reflects the wonderful patriotism we have as a community and our collective love for the Queen.

“She has been reigning longer than many of us have been alive and has always conducted herself impeccably.”

Before the lunch at 1pm, everyone stood for the National Anthem.

After lunch, there was a best table competition, a performance by the Wargrave Community Choir, and an opportunity to have your photograph taken with life-size cardboard cut-outs of the Queen and her royal guardsmen.

An 11-year-old girl called Maya won a baking competition with her cake decorated with a corgi made from icing.

Roy Murphy, who lives on Station Road, said: “It’s fantastic to see everyone out here celebrating and I think it reflects how close-knit a community we are. It’s also brilliant to have a celebration like this after the covid pandemic.

“It’s a good excuse to get together and mingle in a way we haven’t been able to in the last two years.”

Lizzy Pearce, of School Lane, said: “It’s a brilliant event and is just a symbolic way to pay our respects to the Queen. I am a big fan of a strong woman and she has been that constantly throughout the last 70 years.”

Aiofe McDonogh, of Victoria Road, said: “The jubilee is a good excuse for a party and it’s wonderful that everyone in the village has come out.

“It’s a nice way to come together after two years of so much separation.”

Any profits from the event will go towards the Ukraine appeal.