Award for charity volunteer

A WOMAN from Wargrave has won an award to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Monica Wyatt, a listening volunteer for the Samaritans, was one of almost 500 people across the UK to be recognised with the special Platinum Champion’s Award.

She has been a volunteer with the suicide prevention charity for nearly 37 years and at Samaritans of Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot & districts for 17 of those, providing life-saving emotional support to people who make contact.

Mrs Wyatt was one of several Samaritans’ volunteers to be honoured after making the shortlist from more than 3,000 nominees put forward anonymously by friends, family and colleagues.

The awards, which coincided with Volunteers’ Week, celebrate outstanding volunteers across the country who make a difference every day.

Mrs Wyatt said: “Being recognised for my voluntary work is lovely. I’m still a listening volunteer with Samaritans after 37 years and also volunteer in the deaf community and areas related to mental health.

“This award is also important recognition of these areas of need for so many people.”

Samaritans has around 22,000 volunteers who are available around the clock, 365 days a year. Anyone can make contact with Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org