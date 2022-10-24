Traders unhappy at plan to double car park fees

TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at least double the charges at the School Lane car park.

Wokingham Borough Council is proposing to increase the fees at all its car parks for the first time in five years from January at the earliest.

The fees in Wargrave would rise from 50p to £1 for up to one hour, from 60p to £2 for up to two hours and from £2 to £4 for up to four hours.

The current charges apply from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday but this would be extended to 6am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Denis Shanov, of Daisy Love Boutique and Pantry in High Street, said: “The car park is the main parking for our customers, so any increase in prices would affect our customers and our business.

“We would be unhappy about any increase.”

Jayne Worrall, landlady of the Bull in High Street, who doesn’t have a car park, said: “I have a lot of people coming from the village but I have a lot of coming from surrounding villages too.

“Some people wouldn’t mind the increase but others would and go elsewhere. It could have a severe impact on my business.” Lisa

Zegzdryn, a receptionist at Wargrave Dental Clinic in High Street, is a regular user of the car park as she drives to the village from her home in Shiplake.

She currently pays £4 to park while she is at work.

Ms Zegzdryn said: “This rise wouldn’t be very good because it would cost me nearly a tenner. It’s a massive jump for such a small village.

“If someone is going to pop in for a coffee all of a sudden £3 goes to £7.

“It could also cause problems for Station Road and the little side roads as they could get clogged up.

“It could impact on our patients. Things are hard enough. [The council] is jumping on the bandwagon of everything in life doubling at the moment.”

Joe Fiumara, manager of Barber Crew in High Street, said: “I don’t think it affects us as our customers are local and mostly walk to us.

“If anything, I think it will affect the school mums who use the coffee shops. But obviously it’s never a good thing for prices to go up.” Freelance photographer Tim Hodges, who lives in High Street, said: “I think it’s a really mean thing to do and I question the income and expenditure.

“It’s very short-sighted. If they are trying to reinvigorate the High Street, this is potentially forcing people to go elsewhere where they can park for free.”

But Paul Fishwick, executive member for active travel, transport and highways at the borough council, said the price increase was necessary.

He said: “We know increasing any of our fees is going to be unpopular, particularly at a time of rising living costs, but off-street parking charges haven’t gone up in Wokingham borough for almost five years, whereas in other areas they’ve increased over time.

“This proposal is to simply bring our finances up to where we always needed them to be, particularly in light of a significant expected shortfall in parking revenue of up to £800,000.

“It would probably have been less severe if fees had risen incrementally rather than all at once.

“It has been called in by members, meaning it won’t be implemented as soon as possible but will be scrutinised by a special committee of councillors and could be referred to the executive for more detailed discussion.

“Our parking charges have been among the lowest in the area in recent years and, unlike other services, haven’t kept pace with inflation. Even after the proposed increase, they’ll still be in line with similar councils locally.

Councillor Graham Howe, who represents Wargrave on the borough council opposed the rise.

He said: “It particularly affects Wargrave with the Sunday charges with people going to church, going to Sunday lunch at pubs and other hostelries. Trade is a part of it but it is also about the impact on village life.”

The charges in Wargrave will increase by a larger percentage than in other off-street car parks across Wokingham borough.

“It just goes to show that the administration has yet to understand the territories that it governs and the impact that it would have on village life,” said Cllr Howe.

Season tickets at School Lane would go from £67.47 to £92 per month, £117.10 to £275 for three months and £303.60 to £550 for six.

Residents’ permit fees would not be affected.