Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at the Piggott School in Wargrave next week.

It is being organised by the parent teacher association to raise money.

Residents are asked to donate good quality clothes, handbags, shoes, accessories and household linen, which will be taken by Bag2School for reuse or recycling and the school will be paid according to the weight of clothes donated.

Bags should be dropped off at the front entrance of the school from 3.15pm to 4.30pm or 7pm to 8pm on Wednesday (November 2) or 8am to 9am on Thursday.