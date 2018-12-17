Councillors help with silly string cleanup

TOWN council staff cleared up the rubbish after the festival following concerns about the use of silly string.

Children at the event often spray each other with the substance, which prompted complaints from residents and business owners because it sticks to pavements and shop frontages when dry.

The owners of Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street, the only shop in Henley which sells it, had agreed to sell only a limited number of the aerosols and also helped with the clean-up.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “We did as much as we could on the night. We had Biffa here and a lot of the councillors were out too.”