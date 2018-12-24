Monday, 24 December 2018

County tops for recylcing

OXFORDSHIRE has been named the best performing county council waste disposal authority in England for its recycling rates during 2017/18.

Figures published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show that it is has the highest proportion of waste that is reused, recycled and composted (57.2 per cent) and lowest amount of general, non-recyclable waste produced per household (430kg).

All Oxfordshire councils recycled more than 50 per cent in 2017/18 compared with the national recycling rate if 45 per cent.

