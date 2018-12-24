Monday, 24 December 2018

Holiday bin days

BIN collection days in South Oxfordshire will change ovr the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections will take place two days later than normal, for example, if your normal collection is on a Tuesday (Christmas Day), it will now take place on Thursday.

These arrangements will end on Friday, January 11.

Saturday collections will take place from 6am, an hour earlier than normal.

There will be no garden waste collections during this period.

South Oxfordshire District Council says most Christmas waste can be recycled. Residents should put it in their green bin either loose or in a clear sack. If it doesn’t all fit, then put it loose in a cardboard box or clear plastic bag beside your green bin.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
services-and-advice/recycling-
rubbish-and-waste/your-waste-collections-christmas-and-new-year

• The Oakley Wood household waste recycling centre at Crowmarsh will be open from 8am to 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

