Recycling your tree

CHRISTMAS tree shredding will take place at Mill Meadows in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

This will be done by Henley Town Council’s parks services staff between 10am and 12.30pm.

The cost is £2 per tree and for those who need help getting their tree to Mill Meadows, Councillor David Eggleton will collect it for an additional £3.

The proceeds will go to Henley in Bloom. Cllr Eggleton can been contacted on 07836 202508.

Customers of South Oxfordshire District Council’s garden waste scheme can leave out their trees with their first brown bin collection after Christmas, which will take place in the week beginning January 14.

The trees must be next to and not in the bin. Those that are larger than 6ft must be cut down.

Collection points have been set up for residents who are not garden waste customers.

Trees can be dropped off at Toad Hall garden centre in Henley, the Tree Barn in Christmas Common and the Herb Farm in Sonning Common before January 13 and at the recreation ground car park in Common Road, Ewelme, and in the Watlington church car park, to the left of the grass by the fence, before January 15.

Meanwhile, bin collection days in South Oxfordshire will continue to follow the festive holiday pattern until next Friday (January 11).

Collections are taking place two days later than normal. Saturday collections are taking place from 6am, an hour earlier than normal. There is no garden waste collections during this period.

The district council says most Christmas waste can be recycled. Residents should put it in their green bin either loose or in a clear sack. If it doesn’t all fit, then put it loose in a cardboard box or clear plastic bag beside your green bin.