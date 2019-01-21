‘Teenagers drank and threw eggs’

TEENAGERS drank alcohol and threw eggs at each other during last year’s Henley Christmas Festival.

The town council restricted the saleof silly string before the event to avoid the nuisance problems seen in previous years.

But in a feedback report to the council’s events sub-committee, Councillor Donna Crook said: “Teenagers [were] buying eggs and throwing them around and older teenagers were buying alcohol and giving it to youngsters to drink from water and sports bottles.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the sub-commitee, said: “If they couldn’t get silly string they were in Sainsbury’s getting eggs. There did seem to be a lot more kids drinking.”

Councillor Sam Evans said that silly string had still been a problem.