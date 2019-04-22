New collections

MORE than 66 tonnes of food waste were collected during the first week of Wokingham Borough Council’s new scheme.

Homes in Wargrave, Crazies Hill and Charvil are among those to have been provided with a 23-litre container, a smaller version for indoors and a roll of liners.

Food waste will be collected weekly at the same time as household waste and black box collections and sent to an anaerobic digestion plant, which captures the methane created by the waste to produce energy and fertiliser.

Sarah Hollamby, director of locality and customer services at the council, said: “We would like to say a huge thank-you to all our residents who have started recycling their food waste.

“We’ve had lots of useful feedback. The more food waste we can recycle the better for our environment.”