Tip closure

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
THE Oakley Wood household waste and recycling centre, near Crowmarsh Gifford, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, May 29 and 30.
Oxfordshire County Council will be carrying out a deep clean and essential maintenance at the facility.
06 May 2019
More News:
Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
POLL: Have your say