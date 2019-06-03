Third best at recycling

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
SOUTH Oxfordshire has the third highest household waste recycling rate in England at 63 per cent.
Neighbouring Vale of White Horse is in eighth place with a rate of 60.4 per cent while Reading borough’s rate is 30.7 per cent, according to figures from waste experts InSinkErator.
All councils will have to meet government recycling targets of 50 per cent by the year 2020.
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say