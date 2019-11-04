Monday, 04 November 2019

Bonus bin

GARDEN waste customers in South Oxfordshire will receive an extra collection in the week commencing November 18.

Residents can leave out an extra brown bin’s worth of waste on their collection day. This should be placed by their bin in either bin liners or sacks. Trade bags will not be accepted.

Halloween pumpkins that can’t be used in cooking or composting can be left next to the food waste bin.

