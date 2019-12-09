Monday, 09 December 2019

Top recycler

OXFORDSHIRE County Council has been named the best performing county waste disposal authority in England for the sixth year in a row.

Fifty eight per cent of household waste was recycled in Oxfordshire last year, compared with 56 per cent the previous year and thenational average of 44.8 per cent.

New figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs also show that 20,000 tonnes of food waste was recycled in 2018-19, up six per cent on the previous year.

