Holiday bin collections

BIN collection days in South Oxfordshire will change over the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections will take place two or three days later than normal, for example, if your normal collection would be on Wednesday (Christmas Day), it will now take place next Friday.

These arrangements will end on Saturday, January 11.

Saturday collections will take place from 6am, an hour earlier than normal.

There will be no garden waste collections during this period.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste authority, says most Christmas waste can be recycled. Residents should put any extra recycling loose in cardboard boxes next to the green bin.

Extra food waste can go in a bag on top of the food bin.

For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/

services-and-advice/

recycling-rubbish-and-waste/christmas-waste

• The Oakley Wood household waste recycling centre near Benson, which is run by Oxfordshire County Council, will be open from 8am to 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.