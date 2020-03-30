Waste dumped

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
A TOILET, carpets and furniture were among household items that were found dumped in Harpsden Bottom on Monday.
The waste was spotted by singer Carol Decker from Henley, who said: “It’s house renovation rubbish. I am just furious.”
It has been reported to South Oxfordshire District Council, the waste and recycling authority.
30 March 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
Emergency plan finished - but no mention of virus
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
POLL: Have your say