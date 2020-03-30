Bulky waste service off

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
BULKY waste collections in South Oxfordshire have been suspended until further notice.
The waste and recycling authority wants to ensure it has enough staff to empty bins to cover staff shortages due to illness.
If you have already booked a collection, the council will be in touch if it needs to be cancelled.
Meanwhile, the council is also no longer taking on any new customers for its garden waste service due to the coronavirus outbreak.
30 March 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
Emergency plan finished - but no mention of virus
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
POLL: Have your say