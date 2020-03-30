Monday, 30 March 2020

Bulky waste service off

BULKY waste collections in South Oxfordshire have been suspended until further notice.

The waste and recycling authority wants to ensure it has enough staff to empty bins to cover staff shortages due to illness.

If you have already booked a collection, the council will be in touch if it needs to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the council is also no longer taking on any new customers for its garden waste service due to the coronavirus outbreak.

