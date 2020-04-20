Monday, 20 April 2020

Plants closed

ALL Oxfordshire’s household waste recycling centres have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. These include the Oakley Wood facility near Benson.

Oxfordshire County Council says this is in line with government guidance that residents should not leave home except for essential journeys.

South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Councils are continuing to run their waste collection services, including their garden waste services. Reading Borough Council has suspended its garden waste service and the Reading recycling centre is closed.

