Good news, gardeners

THE garden waste collection service run by South Oxfordshire District Council is open to new customers.

The paid-for service has continued during the coronavirus lockdown for existing subscribers.

But the council and its waste contractor, Biffa, had to suspend taking on new customers to prioritise the kerbside household collections while members of the waste collection crews were off work through sickness or self-isolating.

Now the service is open to all once more. The service costs £49 per year and is paid by direct debit. Garden waste is collected fortnightly from a wheeled bin on the same day as recycling.

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/
services-and-advice and click on the “recycling, rubbish and waste” tab.

• Reading Borough Council has restarted its garden waste collection service which it suspended more than a month ago to focus its resources on the collection of household waste.

