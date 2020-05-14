Waste tips to re-open

THE Oakley Wood waste and recycling centre near Benson is to re-open on Monday.

Residents have been urged to only visit if it is an essential trip and the waste cannot be stored safely at home and warned that they may face long delays.

The centre will be open from 8am to 4pm every day, providing it is not overwhelmed.

The number of vehicles permitted on site at one time will be reduced by about half to ensure social distancing measures can be followed.

Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the facility, says that queues are “highly likely”, particularly at peak times, such as weekends.

A spokesman said: “Residents are reminded that all sites have CCTV and site teams are issued with bodycams, although the council sincerely hopes they will not be needed,

“There will be zero-tolerance of abuse and threatening behaviour to site teams and anyone found to do so may be banned from our sites.”

The Smallmead recycling centre in Reading will re-open on Monday for limited visits booked in advance.

Booking slots are available from 10am today (Friday) if you are not able to store waste safely at home. The site will be open from 8am to 6pm every day but anyone with coronavirus symptoms is urged not to visit.

Social distancing rules will be in place by limiting the number of vehicles on site and people are asked to sort their waste at home to limit the amount of time they spend at the centre.

To book a slot, visit

reading.gov.uk/recycling

centrebooking