Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Recycling plant very busy after re-opening

THE Oakley Wood recycling plant near Benson was “extremely busy” when it re-opened on Monday, according to Oxfordshire County Council, which runs it.

Traffic queues built up but the council said visitors were considerate and adhered to the revised site layout.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment, said: “We know things at all our recycling sites will be busy for the foreseeable future, so I hope people will continue to be patient.

“My main plea to residents is to consider whether they can wait a few days or longer before visiting their nearest site.

“The more we can stagger waste coming in, the less traffic will queue and the easier it will be for everyone.”

Oakley Wood is open from 8am to 4pm. The number of vehicles allowed on site is limited so once the maximum is reached a one-out one-in system will operate. For an initial period, no hire vans or trailers will be permitted.

Non-household waste brought to the site is chargeable and this must be paid for by contactless card only.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/wastereopen
