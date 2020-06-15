Fly-tipping during lockdown must stop, says councillor

RESIDENTS of Charvil have been urged not to fly-tip rubbish.

The appeal was made by Emma Hobbs, who represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, following a spate of incidents.

She said she had received reports of waste being dumped in Milestone Avenue and Pound Lane.

During the coronavirus lockdown, residents have been unable to dispose of waste due to recycling centres being closed. The Smallmead centre in Reading recently re-opened but residents have to book a slot to visit.

Councillor Hobbs said: “It is lazy and, if anybody sees somebody fly-tipping, take a photo and send it to me.

“Your name will not be mentioned but I will pass it on to the relevant enforcement team at the council. I have noticed it more in the last couple of weeks and it is not fair for everyone else who ends up paying for it.

“It is illegal and there is a fine if you are caught.

“I know it is complicated and you have to go on the website to book a place in Reading but I would ask people to please stop fly-tipping.

“The more it happens, the more it will cost residents in the future and that includes those who dump the rubbish.” Fly-tipping is a criminal offence with a fine of up to £50,000 in a magistrates’ court and up to five years’ imprisonment.

The borough council and the Environment Agency will investigate fly-tipping on public land and prosecute individuals and businesses when possible.

To report an incident, visit wokingham.gov.uk/roadworks-and-outdoor-maintenance/fly-tipping