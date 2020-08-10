Monday, 10 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Streets to be cleaned

STREETS in Henley town centre are being professionally cleaned.

Washforce has been paid £12,250 by the town council to wash Market Place, Duke Street, Hart Street and Bell Street. It will focus particularly on the York stone paving.

The council chose the company, which is part of the Henley-based Forces Group, as it has already carried out work locally.

It was contracted by internet service provider Zzoomm to carry out cleans of the areas of the town affected by its broadband cable installation work.

Zzoomm also agreed to contribute £1,750 that it was going to spend on further cleaning to the council instead.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said that if the council was satisfied with the work, the company could be asked to carry out three cleans a year.

He said: “We want to make sure that Henley is a pleasant environment for residents and visitors.

“I have seen some of the work they have done in Market Place and the York stone has come up really well.

“I would ask retailers to make sure their frontages are really clean and tidy to provide a welcome to the people of Henley.

“The main reason we have done this now is because it coincides with the re-opening of the high street.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33