Streets to be cleaned

STREETS in Henley town centre are being professionally cleaned.

Washforce has been paid £12,250 by the town council to wash Market Place, Duke Street, Hart Street and Bell Street. It will focus particularly on the York stone paving.

The council chose the company, which is part of the Henley-based Forces Group, as it has already carried out work locally.

It was contracted by internet service provider Zzoomm to carry out cleans of the areas of the town affected by its broadband cable installation work.

Zzoomm also agreed to contribute £1,750 that it was going to spend on further cleaning to the council instead.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said that if the council was satisfied with the work, the company could be asked to carry out three cleans a year.

He said: “We want to make sure that Henley is a pleasant environment for residents and visitors.

“I have seen some of the work they have done in Market Place and the York stone has come up really well.

“I would ask retailers to make sure their frontages are really clean and tidy to provide a welcome to the people of Henley.

“The main reason we have done this now is because it coincides with the re-opening of the high street.”