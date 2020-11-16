Tips still open

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
A WOMAN who goes walking for health reasons has ... [more]
Monday, 16 November 2020
THE household waste recycling centre at Oakley Wood is continuing to operate during the coronavirus lockdown.
The re3 recycling centres in Island Road, Reading, also continuing its “click and tip” service where residents have to book a visit.
16 November 2020
Footbridge campaign to consider ferry idea
A SEASONAL ferry service could be introduced in ... [more]
