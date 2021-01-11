Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

One waste collector

One waste collector

BUSINESSES in Henley could be encouraged by the town council to use the same waste contractor. 

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton suggested the idea to simplify trade waste collection as currently businesses can choose a contractor.

He said scheme could be phased in over the two or three years.

The idea was welcomed by former mayor Barry Wood.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33