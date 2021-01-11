One waste collector

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
BUSINESSES in Henley could be encouraged by the town council to use the same waste contractor.
Deputy Mayor David Eggleton suggested the idea to simplify trade waste collection as currently businesses can choose a contractor.
He said scheme could be phased in over the two or three years.
The idea was welcomed by former mayor Barry Wood.
11 January 2021
